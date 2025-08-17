Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Varonis Systems worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 234.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Up 2.6%

VRNS opened at $58.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 0.71. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $60.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 42,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $2,464,932.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 427,897 shares in the company, valued at $24,698,214.84. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 128,666 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,923.28. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,594 shares of company stock worth $5,789,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.