Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS) Holdings Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Vestis were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vestis by 168.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vestis by 33.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Vestis by 54.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vestis by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSTS opened at $4.68 on Friday. Vestis Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.01 million, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSTS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vestis

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 314,390 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $1,895,771.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,803,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,387,510.97. This represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 800,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,432 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vestis Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

