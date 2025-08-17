Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,992,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,034% from the average daily volume of 175,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Visionstate Stock Down 20.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

