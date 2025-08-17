Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.5%

AAPL stock opened at $231.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.69 and a 200-day moving average of $213.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

