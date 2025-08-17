VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on VTEX in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VTEX in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.30 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on VTEX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

VTEX Stock Performance

NYSE VTEX opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. VTEX has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.34.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.80%. Research analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VTEX by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 316,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 187,677 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in VTEX by 1,301.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 746,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 693,457 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in VTEX by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

