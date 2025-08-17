Wall Street Zen Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

IPG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.0%

IPG stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.05. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $10,033,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

