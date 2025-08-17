Wall Street Zen Upgrades Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of WHG opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $169.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.12 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

