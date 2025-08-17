Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Position Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,562 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.36% of Warby Parker worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Warby Parker by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,017,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,322,000 after purchasing an additional 840,797 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,174,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,635,000 after acquiring an additional 416,797 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,809,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,803,000 after acquiring an additional 199,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Warby Parker by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,721,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 88,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after acquiring an additional 74,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Stock Up 1.5%

WRBY stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRBY. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Warby Parker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Warby Parker

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,349.24. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,793.17. The trade was a 63.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,433. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.