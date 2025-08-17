WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,751,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.95% of WillScot worth $48,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in WillScot in the first quarter valued at about $145,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WillScot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,338,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,653 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in WillScot by 1,246.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,229,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WillScot by 8,012.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 906,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in WillScot by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 897,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot alerts:

WillScot Stock Performance

WillScot stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92.

WillScot Announces Dividend

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. WillScot’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on WillScot

Insider Activity

In other WillScot news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,906.96. This represents a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 418,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,396,643.60. The trade was a 0.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.