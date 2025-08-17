WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WK Kellogg by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the first quarter worth $1,892,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 110.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

WK Kellogg Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $23.04 on Friday. WK Kellogg Co. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $611.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 178.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $23.00 price objective on WK Kellogg in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WK Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLG

About WK Kellogg

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.