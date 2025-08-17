Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of WOR opened at $64.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $70.91.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $317.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 693.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 61.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

