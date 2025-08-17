XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Get XPLR Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XIFR

XPLR Infrastructure Stock Up 5.4%

XPLR Infrastructure stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $932.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. XPLR Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.64 million. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. XPLR Infrastructure’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPLR Infrastructure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

XPLR Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPLR Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPLR Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.