XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPAD stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.16. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.91 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 132.77% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPAD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $1.00 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Offerpad Solutions to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.41.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

