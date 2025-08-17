XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,383 Quest Resource Holding Corporation. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Resource Holding Corporation. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $1.67 on Friday. Quest Resource Holding Corporation. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Corporation. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRHC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Quest Resource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

