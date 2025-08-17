XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 24,491 HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in HilleVax by 128.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in HilleVax by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of HilleVax by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded HilleVax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of HLVX opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. HilleVax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

