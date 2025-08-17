XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 24,307 LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sanofi acquired a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,490,000.

LAVA Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ LVTX opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. LAVA Therapeutics N.V. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that LAVA Therapeutics N.V. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.24 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

LAVA Therapeutics Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

