XTX Topco Ltd Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 202.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,453 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Price Performance

PLBY stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

Insider Activity at PLBY Group

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.85 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 1,460.70% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. Research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $39,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,346,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,801.45. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th.

About PLBY Group

(Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Articles

