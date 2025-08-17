XTX Topco Ltd Invests $27,000 in China BAK Battery, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China BAK Battery, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of China BAK Battery by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 687,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBAT stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. China BAK Battery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

China BAK Battery ( NASDAQ:CBAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.16 million. China BAK Battery had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, analysts predict that China BAK Battery, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded China BAK Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

