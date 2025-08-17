XTX Topco Ltd Invests $29,000 in Global Engine Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:GLE)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Global Engine Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:GLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Global Engine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.
Global Engine Group Holding Limited provides integrated solutions in the information communication technologies (ICT), system integration, and other technical consultation service areas in Hong Kong. The company offers ICT solution services, including cloud platform deployment, IT system design, configuration, maintenance, and data center colocation and cloud services; technical services, such as technical development, support, and outsourcing services for data center and cloud computing infrastructure, mobility and fixed network communications, and Internet-of-things (IoT) projects; and project management services.
