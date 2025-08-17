XTX Topco Ltd Invests $33,000 in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,761 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.46. U.S. Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $6.40.

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Energy Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other U.S. Energy news, major shareholder Joshua Lane Batchelor sold 1,091,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $2,204,785.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,311.10. The trade was a 90.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,185 and sold 1,704,606 shares valued at $3,447,206. Corporate insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

