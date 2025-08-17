XTX Topco Ltd Invests $35,000 in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMT. Jones Trading upped their price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Sagimet Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Down 11.5%

Shares of SGMT opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sagimet Biosciences

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, CEO David Happel sold 65,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $597,814.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 689,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,161.86. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $75,569.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 106,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,325.68. The trade was a 7.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,535 shares of company stock valued at $771,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

