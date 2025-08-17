XTX Topco Ltd Invests $38,000 in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InspireMD by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in InspireMD by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.
InspireMD Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. InspireMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.80.
Insider Activity at InspireMD
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on NSPR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of InspireMD from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About InspireMD
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
