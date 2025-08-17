XTX Topco Ltd Invests $42,000 in Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ALUR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Allurion Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allurion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allurion Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:ALUR opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. Allurion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allurion Technologies, Inc. will post -9.96 EPS for the current year.

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

