XTX Topco Ltd Invests $46,000 in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $1.60 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSE:FSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

