XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,791 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO opened at $1.10 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $244.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

