XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $30,000 Investment in NexGel, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexGel, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NexGel by 100.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGel in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGel in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGel by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 129,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGel Stock Up 9.0%

NXGL stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

NexGel Company Profile

NexGel ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. NexGel had a negative net margin of 25.02% and a negative return on equity of 49.37%.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

