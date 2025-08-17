XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in SCHMID Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SHMD)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SCHMID Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SHMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SCHMID Group in the first quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

SCHMID Group Stock Performance

Shares of SCHMID Group stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. SCHMID Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

SCHMID Group Company Profile

SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines.

