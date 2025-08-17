XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Usio Inc (NASDAQ:USIO)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Usio Inc (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) by 105.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Usio were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Usio during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 20.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Usio Stock Performance
NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. Usio Inc has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USIO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barrington Research downgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USIO
Usio Company Profile
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Usio
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Usio Inc (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.