XTX Topco Ltd Sells 16,683 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,683 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WM Technology

In related news, Director William Glen Ibbott sold 50,505 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $45,959.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 117,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,238.95. The trade was a 30.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olga Gonzalez sold 62,501 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $56,875.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 432,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,747.90. This trade represents a 12.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,847 shares of company stock worth $245,561. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM Technology Trading Down 5.6%

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $182.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.02. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. WM Technology had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 target price on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

WM Technology Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

