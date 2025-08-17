XTX Topco Ltd Sells 18,400 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Alector were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Alector by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,066,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alector alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALEC. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Alector Stock Down 8.5%

ALEC stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 112.06% and a negative net margin of 142.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector Profile

(Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.