XTX Topco Ltd Takes $26,000 Position in PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PodcastOne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PodcastOne during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PodcastOne by 29.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

PodcastOne Price Performance

NASDAQ:PODC opened at $1.50 on Friday. PodcastOne, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -0.12.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

