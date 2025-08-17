XTX Topco Ltd Takes $37,000 Position in Stereotaxis Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Trading Down 5.9%

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $2.73 on Friday. Stereotaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $247.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

Stereotaxis Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

See Also

