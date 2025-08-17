Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Shares of YALA opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.80. Yalla Group has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $9.29.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 56,046 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Yalla Group by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 91,832 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 615.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 92,389 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth $900,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

