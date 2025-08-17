Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Yalla Group Price Performance
Shares of YALA opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.80. Yalla Group has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $9.29.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter.
Yalla Group Company Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
