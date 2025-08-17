Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,916,793 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 63,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Yelp worth $330,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,331,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after buying an additional 1,051,588 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Yelp by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,902,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,443,000 after buying an additional 1,048,451 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1,620.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,587 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 192,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,457 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $74,477,000 after buying an additional 164,149 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,134,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Yelp Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.96 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.71 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $35,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,720 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,125.60. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 6,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $262,976.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,142.07. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,656. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.