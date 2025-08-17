Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 7.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $10.52. 31,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 122,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.24.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Youdao had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Youdao by 226.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 176,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 62,568 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Youdao by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 37,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Youdao by 13,310.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

