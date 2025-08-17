Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Yum China worth $51,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,244,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200,938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum China by 6,304.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,526,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,045,000 after buying an additional 11,346,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,361,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,127,000 after buying an additional 448,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,887,000 after buying an additional 56,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.75 on Friday. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

