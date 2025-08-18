17,041 Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASTS. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,375,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,523,000. Key Colony Management LLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $147,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,950. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 305,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,107.28. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,650. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $45.40 to $42.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,213.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

