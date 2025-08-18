19,369 Shares in Ecopetrol S.A. $EC Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EC. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $106,000.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE EC opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.83. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

