373,000 Shares in Flagstar Financial, Inc. $FLG Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Flagstar Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $378,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $43,009,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,669,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $11,449,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,572,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Flagstar Financial Stock Down 0.2%

FLG stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.11. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.33 million. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.42%.

Flagstar Financial Profile

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

