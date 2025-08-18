8,212 Shares in TPG Inc. $TPG Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in TPG by 484.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,065,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,013 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TPG by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TPG by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,243,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,001,000 after purchasing an additional 898,943 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TPG by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,253,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,584,000 after purchasing an additional 683,572 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $63.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of -334.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $495.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.57 million. TPG had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -863.16%.

In other news, major shareholder Samantha Holloway sold 21,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $977,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $101,150.72. Following the sale, the director owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $946,570.24. This trade represents a 9.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TPG from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded TPG to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on TPG from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TPG from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on TPG from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

