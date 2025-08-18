a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and Cato (NYSE:CATO) Critical Analysis

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cato and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cato alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cato -4.02% -14.71% -5.80% a.k.a. Brands -4.48% -21.06% -6.33%

Risk and Volatility

Cato has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cato $642.95 million 0.09 -$18.06 million ($1.35) -2.09 a.k.a. Brands $574.70 million 0.20 -$25.99 million ($2.51) -4.26

This table compares Cato and a.k.a. Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cato has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cato, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cato and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cato 0 0 0 0 0.00 a.k.a. Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50

a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.83%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Cato.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Cato shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Cato shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cato beats a.k.a. Brands on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cato

(Get Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants. It operates its stores and e-commerce websites under the Cato, Cato Fashions, Cato Plus, It's Fashion, It's Fashion Metro, and Versona names. It also provides credit card services to its customers, as well as layaway plans for customers. The Cato Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands. It also operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.