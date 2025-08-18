A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 1st.
A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Price Performance
A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions had a negative net margin of 479.28% and a negative return on equity of 187.41%.
Institutional Trading of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZ. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $8,514,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 301,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 181,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.
A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Company Profile
A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.
