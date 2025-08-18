Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc $IAF Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAF opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

