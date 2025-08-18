ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $28.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.8750.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3%

ACAD stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.07 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $314,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,769.10. The trade was a 48.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 422,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 250.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 286,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 90,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after buying an additional 158,047 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

