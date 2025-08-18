Accor SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Down 69.9% in July

Accor SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,500 shares, adeclineof69.9% from the July 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Accor to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

