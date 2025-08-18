Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.41% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,143,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,796,000 after purchasing an additional 428,540 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 0.9%

ADPT stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.92. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. Craig Hallum started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

