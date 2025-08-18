Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FENC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Adherex Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adherex Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adherex Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Adherex Technologies Stock Down 2.0%

Adherex Technologies stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.49 million, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.40. Adherex Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Adherex Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adherex Technologies

In other news, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $80,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,053.02. The trade was a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,119 shares of company stock valued at $254,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adherex Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adherex Technologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Adherex Technologies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Adherex Technologies during the first quarter worth $90,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adherex Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adherex Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adherex Technologies

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

