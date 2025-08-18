Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $49.17 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.01.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.05. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is -15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $45,996.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,183.52. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.