Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAP. Redburn Atlantic raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.01.

NYSE:AAP opened at $56.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is -15.70%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $45,996.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $479,183.52. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $87,214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,685,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,585.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,353,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,488 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 31.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,312,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,611 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 75.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

