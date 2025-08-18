Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $49.17 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.01.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $56.87 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is -15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $45,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,183.52. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 203,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 313.6% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.